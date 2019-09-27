Laura Ikeji Flaunts Baby Bump, Expecting Second Child

by Temitope Alabi

Laura Ikeji, Nigerian entrepreneur and sister to popular blogger Linda Ikeji, is expecting her second child with husband Ogbonna Kanu.

The ‘How to Make Money on Instagram’ author has taken to her IG page to share a photo of herself rocking a swimsuit which hugged her growing baby bump perfectly.

Laura, who has one son named Ryan Ogbonna Kanu, a few months ago shared her thoughts on capital punishments schools.

According to the mom of one, this act should immediately be termed illegal.

Congrats to the Kanu.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B24j00oniab/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

