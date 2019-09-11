Laura Ikeji Reportedly Expecting Baby Number 2

Nigerian entrepreneur Laura Ikeji is reportedly pregnant with baby number two.

Laura, who already has a son, Ryan Ogbonna Kanu, with husband Ogbonna Kanu was spotted in a video with her baby bump.

Read Also: ‘F*cking You For The Rest Of My Life Would Be So Interesting’ – Laura Ikeji

The mom of one, who is sister to celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji was seen in the video rocking an oversized shirt and shredded black jean and had her long wig straightened out.

The stunning businesswoman was in the news a while back after she urged that flogging in schools should be prohibited and made illegal.