LAUTECH: ASUU Threatens To Go On Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has threatened to embark on strike if the Osun State Government refuses to pay their two months’ outstanding salaries by the end of September.

The current Oyo and Osun state governments inherited unpaid salary arrears of eight months owed LAUTECH academic staff.

ASUU claimed that the Osun State Government, which had planned to pay subvention between July and December 2019, only paid in July and refused to pay for August and September, making payment of salaries impossible.

Rising from a Congress held on Wednesday, ASUU resolved to put the public on notice that it should not be blamed if academic activities at LAUTECH were disrupted again.

According to ASUU LAUTECH Chairman, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, Osun State Government has failed to release subventions since August to pay salaries of workers and making life unbearable for them.

(The Nation)

