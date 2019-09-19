Lawmakers Order CBN To Suspend New Charges Under Its New Cashless Policy

The House of Representatives has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to suspend the new charges placed on Nigerians under its new cashless policy, with immediate effect.

The country’s apex bank had on Tuesday announced an increase in charges on withdrawals and deposits exceeding N500,000.

According to Channels Television, the House of Representatives has ordered the CBN to suspend the policy until appropriate consultations have been concluded.