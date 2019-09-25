Lawyer Arraigned For Threatening To Murder Senator Kashamu

A lawyer, Bayo Adedokun(30), appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly threatening to kill Sen. Buruji Kashamu and Alhaji Muniru Ogunleyetwo over land disagreement.

Adedokun, was on Wednesday charged with four counts of conspiracy, attempted murder and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace but he, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Steven Molo, the defendant committed the offence in August at Ogombo village in Eti-Osa area of Lagos.

He said the young lawyer, allegedly hired 10 thugs to kill the complainants claiming that a portion of land they were occupying belongs to his family.

The prosecution counsel stressed that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the peace, adding that the offence contravenes the provisions of sections 56(a), 168(d), 230(1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Read Also: Why Sowore Is Still Detention Despite Court Order: Lawyer

Magistrate O.O. Oshin admitted the defendant to bail on self recognition and ordered him to deposit his certificate of Call to Bar to the court.

The judge adjourned the case until Nov. 14 for mention.