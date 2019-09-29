Lazy Lagos Youths Always In My House For Free Money – Tinubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), has lamented that spate at which ‘lazy youths’ besiege her residence, claiming they want to have a share of Tinubu’s money.

Speaking on Lagos Television(LTV), she added that most of the youths are not ready to work but only want free cash.

The lawmaker added that once employment or work is given to these youths, they suddenly fall sick.

Also, she lamented that most of these youths are insolent because they want to behave like foreigners, especially on social media.