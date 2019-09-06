Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, Save Your Citizens In South Africa: White Man Tells FG (VIDEO)

Following the xenophobic attacks on foreigners living in South Africa, a Whiteman has cried out to the Nigerian leaders with an emphasis on anti-graft agencies tackling internet fraudsters across the country that they should shift their attention to their citizens who are being killed in South Africa.

Read Also: [Video]: Eyewitnesses Reveal Nigerians Are Not Involved In Drug In South Africa

In the now-viral video, the Whiteman is seen saying that Nigerian leaders must ensure it does all within its power to put an end to the xenophobic attack of their citizens in South Africa.

Watch the video below: