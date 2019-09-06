Leave Yahoo Boys Alone, Save Your Citizens In South Africa: White Man Tells FG (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
xenophobic attack
xenophobic attack

Following the xenophobic attacks on foreigners living in South Africa, a Whiteman has cried out to the Nigerian leaders with an emphasis on anti-graft agencies tackling internet fraudsters across the country that they should shift their attention to their citizens who are being killed in South Africa.

Read Also[Video]: Eyewitnesses Reveal Nigerians Are Not Involved In Drug In South Africa

In the now-viral video, the Whiteman is seen saying that Nigerian leaders must ensure it does all within its power to put an end to the xenophobic attack of their citizens in South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
EFCC, south Africa, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today; 19th July

We’re Making Genuine Efforts To Correct Our Lapses-President Buhari

Of Child Labour, Unemployment And A Future Not Guranteed By Terinwa Adesipo

“It Hurts When People Say I Look Older Than My Age” – BBNaija’s, Vandora

Man stabs friend to death of power connection

#LagosDecides: Who Do You Think Ambode Voted? [See Photos]

Four Fake Prophets Arrested With Human Parts In Oyo State

Senator Okorocha

Political Parties petition court to withhold Rocha’s certificate of return

Nigeria police

How Police Raided, Battered Innocent People Returning From Work – Segalink

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *