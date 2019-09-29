Legendary Latin Singer, José José, Died At 71

by Temitope Alabi
Jose Jose
Jose Jose

Legendary Latin singer, José José,  is dead.

José, who is best known as “the prince of song”, died at the age of 71.

The Mexican singer reportedly died on Saturday, September 28, in the United States after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Read Also: “I Want To Start ‘Breast-Sucking’ Consultancy To Fight Cancer” – Ghanaian Counselor (Video)

José, whose real name was José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, was born in Mexico City in February 1948. He hit the limelight in 1970, when he represented Mexico at the Latin Song Festival II.

The Mexican singer reportedly sold tens of millions of albums around the world. May his soul rest in peace.

Tags from the story
José José, mexico
0

You may also like

Delta State Police Deny Knowledge Of $1bn Ransom For Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s Mom

UNILAG/MAULAG Debacle: Convocation Indefinitely Postponed As GEJ Insists On Having His Way

Stop Humiliating Niger Delta People, Clark Cries Out

15-Year Old School Girl Kidnapped From Parents Home In Abuja

Civilians Flee Army Raids In Nigerian Oil Delta

Senate Warned against Swearing in Igbeke

Senate Warned against Swearing in Igbeke

Family Suspects Plot To Kill Kogi Governor

NYSC Secures N200m Loan For Corps Members In Need Of Startup Capital

FEC Approves Special Training For VIPs’ Drivers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *