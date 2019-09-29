Legendary Latin Singer, José José, Died At 71

Legendary Latin singer, José José, is dead.

José, who is best known as “the prince of song”, died at the age of 71.

The Mexican singer reportedly died on Saturday, September 28, in the United States after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

José, whose real name was José Rómulo Sosa Ortiz, was born in Mexico City in February 1948. He hit the limelight in 1970, when he represented Mexico at the Latin Song Festival II.

The Mexican singer reportedly sold tens of millions of albums around the world. May his soul rest in peace.