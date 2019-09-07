‘Let Sleeping Dog Lie’ – Shehu Sani Tells Lai Mohammed

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has advised the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed to avoid talking about the certificate of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shehu Sani
Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed and Senator Shehu Sani

The minister has been at the receiving end of huge criticisms on social media following the resurfacing of an old video where he declared that the President’s certificate is missing.

The former lawmaker advised the minister to avoid making any more statement about the certificate of the President.

See his tweet below:

