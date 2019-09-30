‘Like It Or Not, Revolution Will Happen’ – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, Sahara Reporters publisher and convener of #RevolutionNow protest, has stated that “the revolution” in Nigeria will happen whether the government likes it or not.

Narrating his experience in detention, he said;

“I haven’t been in touch with my lawyers. I don’t know the charges they are bringing against me. I am not allowed to see the sunshine. I’ve not been outside except today. I am happy people are staying strong.

I have no doubt this will come to an end in favour of the Nigerian people. Whether you like it or not, the revolution will happen. It is only a matter of time.

He continued saying his shoulder was injured by the DSS operatives who arrested him in Lagos on August 3rd.

“I have a bad shoulder which they broke during my arrest. They gave me no access to telephone. No TV. No newspapers, nothing.

“What is interesting is that Boko Haram commanders who are engaged in high-level terrorism have access to telephone, TV and even cable in their cells.

“So you wonder which one is better: a freedom fighter or a terrorist.”