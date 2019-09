Popular Nigerian rapper, Lil Kesh has dropped a new music video titled, Nkanbe, featuring Iyabo Ojo’s 18-year-old daughter, Priscilla Ajoke.

Recall that the two superstars were rumoured dating each other some weeks ago as they stepped out for dinner together.

Lil Kesh has released a new music video featuring the teenage sensation, thus quenching the dating rumours.

Watch the video below: