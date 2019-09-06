Lilian Esoro Reacts To Rumoured Pregnancy For Blossom Chukwujekwu

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro has reacted to the rumours making the rounds that she is pregnant for her colleague, Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Reports also claim that Chukwujekwu had moved out of his house with his wife, Maureen Esisi.

Taking to social media, the popular actress shared a post laughing off the rumour with the words;

“Hail una ooo, This one off my bladder!”

The mother of one was also contacted but she denied the allegations saying,

”Please I am not with Blossom and we have not spoken for some time since our last movie…I am not pregnant for him..Jesus Christ, is that how one gets pregnant? I am really shocked…Please leave me out of this story,I am not involved..Whoever involved me in this story must be joking. I am not pregnant for anyone, maybe it’s another Lilian. Blossom is not staying with me!”

