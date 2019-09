Popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro has taken to her Instagram page to serve her fans hot picture of herself.

The actress who has been in the news recently over her alleged role in the break up of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chuwkujekwu and his estranged wife, Maureen Esisi, showed off her hot thighs in a new post.

Also Read: Celebrity Week In Review: Lilian Esoro In Trouble, Juliet Ibrahim And Other Major Breakups

The actress captioned the post “Give them hot hot.” See her post below: