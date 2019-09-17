Linda Ikeji Celebrates Her Son As He Turns 1

Popular blogger Linda Ikeji is today celebrating her son Jayce who turns one.

The proud mom who is in Dubai with her family to celebrate Jayce has since taken to her IG page to share a photo of the young man and penning a sweet birthday message alongside.

She wrote;

“My heart, my whole life, the light in my life and the one who has given my life purpose and a whole new meaning, is one today!

“I’m completely overwhelmed. Don’t know what to say other than to say I love you more than life itself. I prayed for you and I thank God every day for answering my prayers and bringing you into my life.

“Happy birthday my son, my life, my world! ❤ Jayce is one!”