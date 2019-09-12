Lionel Messi ‘Accepts Cristiano Ronaldo’s Dinner Invitation’

Barcelona and Argentina’s captain, Lionel Messi has disclosed that he doesn’t mind having a dinner date with eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo despite the fact that they are not friends.

Recall that during the UEFA Champions League draws, the Juventus forward reportedly invited the Barcelona forward to a dinner date.

Former Manchester United left-back, Patrice Evra advised Messi not to go for the dinner date as it would turn into a training session.

In an interview with goal.com, the Argentine revealed that he is ready to have a dinner date with the Protugeuese.

“Yes, I don’t have any problem with that. I’ve always said that I don’t have any issue with him. We might not be friends because we’ve never shared a dressing room together but I always see him at award shows and there’s no problem. We actually spoke with each other for quite a long time at the most recent show. ”

“I don’t know if there will be a dinner because I don’t know if our paths will cross for obvious reasons, each one of us has our own life and our own commitments. But obviously I would accept the invitation.”