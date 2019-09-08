Lionel Messi Is Free To Leave At The End Of The Season: Barcelona President

FC Barcelona president, Jose Maria Bartomeu, has shared that five times Ballon D’Or winner, Lionel Messi, is free to leave the club at the end of the current season if he so desires.

Speaking with Barcelona TV on Saturday, September 7th, he added that the Spanish champions are not worried about the prospect of the Argentina magician leaving the club at the end of the season.

His words:

“Leo Messi has a contract through to the 2020-21 season, but the player is able to leave Barca before the final season”.

“It’s the same case as with the final contracts that Xavi, (Carles) Puyol and (Andres) Iniesta had. They are players who deserve that liberty, and we shouldn’t worry, as they are very committed to Barca. We want Messi to play for Barca through to 2021 and beyond. We are very calm.”