Lionel Messi Is Free To Leave At The End Of The Season: Barcelona President

by Eyitemi
Five Times Lionel Messi Has Thrown Away A Comfortable Lead
Messi

FC Barcelona president, Jose Maria Bartomeu, has shared that five times Ballon D’Or winner, Lionel Messi, is free to leave the club at the end of the current season if he so desires.

Read Also: Cristiano Ronaldos Reaction To Lionel Messi Winning UEFA Best Forward Of The Year

Speaking with Barcelona TV on Saturday, September 7th, he added that the Spanish champions are not worried about the prospect of the Argentina magician leaving the club at the end of the season.

 His words:

“Leo Messi has a contract through to the 2020-21 season, but the player is able to leave Barca before the final season”.

“It’s the same case as with the final contracts that Xavi, (Carles) Puyol and (Andres) Iniesta had. They are players who deserve that liberty, and we shouldn’t worry, as they are very committed to Barca. We want Messi to play for Barca through to 2021 and beyond. We are very calm.”

Tags from the story
FC Barcelona, Jose Maria Bartomeu, lionel messi
0

You may also like

Australian Open: Murray Douses Kyrgios’ Hopes Through to Last 4

Martino Sets New Barca Record With Almeria Victory.

Lagos International Table Tennis Classics Gets ITTF’s World Ranking Status Set to Feature Stars.

Henry Relishes Third Spell At Arsenal

Mainz Sign Spain U-20 International

NPL Interim Management Committee Rules Mba A Warri Wolves Player; Mba Says It’s Rangers

The Rise of Alex Iwobi At Arsenal

Newcastle Sign Wiljnadum From PSV

Eden Hazard Says He Was Like A Ghost Last Season

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *