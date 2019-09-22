Liverpool Defeat Chelsea To Continue Their Winning Streak To Domestic League Season

Liverpool soared back to the summit of the domestic league table by thrashing arch-rival, Chelsea, by two goals to one at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues started the match on the front note with some intricate passing around the Reds area until the 14th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold slotted home for the visitors.

Chelsea then pressed harder for an equalizer and got one in the 28th minute but it was chalked off by VAR.

Minutes later, Liverpool doubled their lead after a swift counter-attacking move found Brazilian, Roberto Firminho, who finished with aplomb.

Chelsea was only able to reduce the deficit in the second half as the Reds held on to make it 6 wins from 6 league games.