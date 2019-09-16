Liz Anjorin Reacts To Toyin Abraham’s Lawsuit Against Her

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has reacted to her colleague Toyin Abraham’s lawsuit against her.

Taking to her IG page, Lizzy shared a dance video as she reacted to the lawsuit filed by Toyin against her.

Read Also: Toyin Aimakhu Drags Lizzy Anjorin To Court [See Court Papers]

Recall Information Nigeria reported that the actresses have been at loggerheads after Lizzy took to social media to slam Toyin saying she is the one behind most of the accounts slamming colleagues and sharing the personal information to the public.

Toyin responded saying she will not be called a name that she is and demanded an apology which Lizzy never gave causing the new mom to drag her court.

Lizzy has now reacted to the lawsuit. Watch the video below;