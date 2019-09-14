Lizzy Anjorin Accuses Toyin Abraham Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Her Colleagues

by Valerie Oke
Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham
Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham

Actress Lizzy Anjorin has taken to her Instagram page to accuse her colleague, Toyin Abraham, of setting up fake Instagram accounts to troll her fellow celebrities.

Read Also: Why Nigerians Suffer In Diaspora – Lizzy Anjorin

Sharing a screenshot on her page, Lizzy went on to describe Toyin as a lying bastard before going on to rain curses on her.

See her posts below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

. Oniro omo ale ..Na only you get fans wey dey look for trouble , why your fans no behave like this last year ?? Upper year , were was this fans when dey use to drag you dirty with egbe gbe ???? . . Make I continue with facts . . Why 99.9 percent of this account you claimed as fans always on private with zero post . Oja ti burst faa.. . God bless my fan for minding their business ,They will only explode when you come for their brand .. . Besides, na some comment expose you that you are behinde the shit ..otafa soke yido bori👎👎 . Chaaaaaaange no fans get time to dey jump up and down for one person …everybody get their own problem.. . If my fans cant get me private jet biko no go look for trouble …but if they come for us ?? Kill them all with everything you have .

A post shared by lizzyanjorin (@lizzyanjorin) on Sep 14, 2019 at 8:38am PDT

0

