Lizzy Anjorin Apologises To Family, Fans For Trouble With Toyin Abraham

Embattled Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has taken to her Instagram page to apologise for the trouble her fans and family have gone through in the last few days.
The Yoruba actress, has apologised to her family and friends for her feud with fellow actress, Toyin Abraham have been locked in a war of words on social media since last Saturday.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday which she categorised as strictly for her family and fans, the actress said she was sorry for the pain the feud must have cost them.
She went further to express that she would never stoop so low to start trouble unnecessarily, but her fans would understand she is doing this later.
Listen to her apology below:
View this post on Instagram
Strictly for my fans & family …. . #nextvideogonnabebomb . ALUTA CONTINUA NOONI