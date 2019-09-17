Lizzy Anjorin Set To Petition NDLEA To Investigate Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin has revealed that she is going to petition the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to investigate actress, Toyin Abraham.

The Nollywood stars have been at each other’s throat for the past few days, and it does not seem to have an end in sight.

Lizzy in a new reaction to the lawsuit filed against her revealed that Toyin Abraham is a drug addict and she is left with no option than to petition the anti-drug trafficking agency to investigate her.

Recall that in 2017, actress Toyin Abraham in an interview revealed how cocaine almost ruined her life after she parted ways with her first husband, Adeniyi Johnson.

She wrote: