Lizzy Anjorin Spills Toyin Abraham’s Dirty Secret, Says She Is Broke, Gave Birth In A Traditional Home

Lizzy Anjorin has launched more scathing attacks on Toyin Abraham by accusing the former of being broke and gave birth to her child in a traditional home.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Anjorin added that she is not on the same leg with Toyin because she does not have a trending car.

Also, Lizzy further said that Toyin does not have a house of her own yet and still lives in a rented small apartment.

