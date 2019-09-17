Lizzy Anjorin Spills Toyin Abraham’s Dirty Secret, Says She Is Broke, Gave Birth In A Traditional Home

Lizzy Anjorin has launched more scathing attacks on Toyin Abraham by accusing the former of being broke and gave birth to her child in a traditional home.
Speaking in an exclusive interview, Anjorin added that she is not on the same leg with Toyin because she does not have a trending car.
Also, Lizzy further said that Toyin does not have a house of her own yet and still lives in a rented small apartment.
Watch the video below:
#LizzyAnjorin calls #ToyinAbraham a “bastard” repeatedly as she addresses their fight. The actress/businesswoman said Toyin Abraham doesn’t have a car, house, lied about giving birth in London while she gave birth in a traditional house and also borrowed clothes for her maternity shoot 🎥GBOAH