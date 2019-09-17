Lizzy Anjorin Spills Toyin Abraham’s Dirty Secret, Says She Is Broke, Gave Birth In A Traditional Home

by Valerie Oke
lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham
Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham

Lizzy Anjorin has launched more scathing attacks on Toyin Abraham by accusing the former of being broke and gave birth to her child in a traditional home.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Anjorin added that she is not on the same leg with Toyin because she does not have a trending car.

Read Also: Lizzy Anjorin Accuses Toyin Abraham Of Opening Fake Instagram Accounts To Attack Her Colleagues

Also, Lizzy further said that Toyin does not have a house of her own yet and still lives in a rented small apartment.

Watch the video below:

0

