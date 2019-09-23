Lola Omotayo Pens Sweet Message As Her Son Turns 11

Cameron Okoye the son of singer Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare group and Lola Omotayo turns 11 today.
His mom Lola, has since taken to social media to share beautiful photos of the young boy alongside a sweet birthday message which reads thus;
My darling son Cameron, Happy 11th Birthday! My prince is 11! Wow. I am so proud of you my love. May the Almighty God continue to guide and protect you. May you never lack, may you continue to go from glory to glory and from strength to strength in Jesus Name. You are so gentle and kind; never let anyone take that quality away from you. You are the best big brother to your sister and an amazing son to us. I love you to the moon and beyond. I wish you God’s love, long life, good health, wisdom, unconditional love and prosperity. My one and only Mr. Intelligent. My heartbeat. We celebrate you today and everyday. (Swipe left)🎁🎁🎊🎉🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤❤💙💙💙🤗🤗🤗🔥🔥🎂🎂🍰🍹🍩🍬🍭🍿🍿😁😁😁👍👍⚽️⚽️🎮🎮🎮🎈🎈🎈 #libra #myson #mylove #cameronjaydenokoye #alionasbrother #myheartbeat #birthdayboy #myfootballer #godspet #blessed #myprince #sept23rd #kindsoul #humble #cultured #myhero @cameronokoye10
