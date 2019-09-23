Lola Omotayo Pens Sweet Message As Her Son Turns 11

by Temitope Alabi
Cameron Okoye
Cameron Okoye

Cameron Okoye the son of singer Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare group and Lola Omotayo turns 11 today.

His mom Lola, has since taken to social media to share beautiful photos of the young boy alongside a sweet birthday message which reads thus;

Read Also: Peter Okoye Unveils The Ball For New LaLiga Season

My darling son Cameron, Happy 11th Birthday! My prince is 11! Wow. I am so proud of you my love. May the Almighty God continue to guide and protect you. May you never lack, may you continue to go from glory to glory and from strength to strength in Jesus Name. You are so gentle and kind; never let anyone take that quality away from you. You are the best big brother to your sister and an amazing son to us. I love you to the moon and beyond. I wish you God’s love, long life, good health, wisdom, unconditional love and prosperity. My one and only Mr. Intelligent. My heartbeat. We celebrate you today and everyday. (Swipe left)🎁🎁🎊🎉🥰🥰🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤❤💙💙💙🤗🤗🤗🔥🔥🎂🎂🍰🍹🍩🍬🍭🍿🍿😁😁😁👍👍⚽️⚽️🎮🎮🎮🎈🎈🎈 #libra #myson #mylove #cameronjaydenokoye #alionasbrother #myheartbeat #birthdayboy #myfootballer #godspet #blessed #myprince #sept23rd #kindsoul #humble #cultured #myhero @cameronokoye10

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2vkCtqhlYD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Cameron Okoye, Lola Omotayo, Peter Okoye
0

You may also like

Style Is A Signature – Nnenna Agu

Blac Chyna returns to the “street” after fight with Rob Kardashian

What A Height of Love: Couple Wed On The World’s Highest Mountain, Mount Everest (Photos)

See Actress Chika Ike Oozes Sexiness In Bikini

Davido Gives An Epic Response To Mr Eazi’s Request For Money

Nigerians “stone” Bobrisky for referring to self as girl (See photos)

Jude Okoye and family take cute selfie

#SilverbirdManOfTheYear: I’ve Never Flown First-Class In My Life – Ben Murray Bruce, Admonishes Nigerian Politicians Be Modest In Spending

Davido and Tiwa Savage nominated for 2018 BET Awards (See Full List)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *