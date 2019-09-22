Lord Sky Turns Omashola, Tacha’s Epic Fight To Music (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Omashola‘s heated exchange of words over a rope has been turned into a video and audio by musical artiste, Lord Sky.

Omashola, Mercy, Frodd and Tacha
Big Brother Naija housemates, Omashola, Mercy, Frodd and Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls the duo, who were fighting and calling each other funny names at the top of their voices, entertained Frodd and Mercy as they danced to the tune produced by the verbal exchange.

Read Also: For Disrespecting Tuface, Be Prepared For Eviction: Nollywood Actor Tells Tacha

The altercation that paved way for the danceable beat went this way:

“Omashola: Chihuahua
Tacha: Dog
Omashola: Chihuahua
Tacha: Dog”

Enjoy the audio below:

Tags from the story
frodd, Lord Sky, mercy, Omashola, Tacha
0

You may also like

Alibaba Dishes Out Advise To Nigerian Ladies

Wille Obiano tells South-East governors to join APGA or risk losing 2019 Election

‘I am tired of breaking the hearts of women’ – Alex Ekubo

Benny Hinn admits he’s guilty of taking the prosperity preaching too far outside what the bible teaches

See The Full List Of Winners At 2015 Africa-Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

I can’t remember the last time I had s*x – Moyo Lawal

Ice Prince, Seyi Law receive Peace Achievers Awards

Talented Nigerian pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade, simply known as ''Yemi Alade'' dropped a video remix of her single ''oh my gosh'' alongside American rapper, Rick Ross, yesterday, 29th April. 

”What’s the idea behind this collabo?” – Nigerians Lash At Yemi Alade’s New Music Video With Rick Ross

Vic Mensa May Face Jail Time Over Gun Possession Charges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *