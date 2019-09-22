Lord Sky Turns Omashola, Tacha’s Epic Fight To Music (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha and Omashola‘s heated exchange of words over a rope has been turned into a video and audio by musical artiste, Lord Sky.

Information Nigeria recalls the duo, who were fighting and calling each other funny names at the top of their voices, entertained Frodd and Mercy as they danced to the tune produced by the verbal exchange.

The altercation that paved way for the danceable beat went this way:

“Omashola: Chihuahua

Tacha: Dog

Omashola: Chihuahua

Tacha: Dog”

Enjoy the audio below: