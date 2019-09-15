Lupita Nyongo To Act Igbo Character In Movie Adaptation Of Chimamanda’s Americanah

by Olayemi Oladotun

American movie Giant, WarnerMedia Entertainment, have announced that US-based, Oscar-winning Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyongo, will play a Nigerian character in the movie adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’ s novel, Americanah.

Lupita Nyongo
Lupita Nyongo

WarnerMedia Entertainment announced on Friday that the adaptation of Americanah will be just for 10-episodes.

Americanah is an epic story of a woman born in Nigeria who leaves for America and her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self – discovery.

See tweet below:

