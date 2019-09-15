Lupita Nyongo To Act Igbo Character In Movie Adaptation Of Chimamanda’s Americanah

American movie Giant, WarnerMedia Entertainment, have announced that US-based, Oscar-winning Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyongo, will play a Nigerian character in the movie adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’ s novel, Americanah.
WarnerMedia Entertainment announced on Friday that the adaptation of Americanah will be just for 10-episodes.
Also Read: Renowned Author, Chimamanda Adichie Pictured Buying Corn By The Roadside
Americanah is an epic story of a woman born in Nigeria who leaves for America and her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self – discovery.
See tweet below:
HBO Max orders limited series 'Americanah' based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name. The 10-episode series will star @Lupita_Nyongo with the pilot written by showrunner @DanaiGurira: https://t.co/ncZXyTMvzT pic.twitter.com/deDrJtUzE4
— WarnerMedia (@WarnerMediaGrp) September 13, 2019