Lupita Nyongo To Act Igbo Character In Movie Adaptation Of Chimamanda’s Americanah

American movie Giant, WarnerMedia Entertainment, have announced that US-based, Oscar-winning Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyongo, will play a Nigerian character in the movie adaptation of Chimamanda Adichie’ s novel, Americanah.

WarnerMedia Entertainment announced on Friday that the adaptation of Americanah will be just for 10-episodes.

Americanah is an epic story of a woman born in Nigeria who leaves for America and her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self – discovery.

