Lynxxx Allegedly Caught Cheating On Genevieve Nnaji With Her Close Friend: Report

by Amaka

Nigerian singer, Lynxxx and actress, Genevieve Nnaji had sparked off dating rumors after loved up photos and a romantic video emerged online.

Lynxx and Genevieve NNaji
Popular Gospel singer, Lynxx and actress, Genevieve Nnaji

According to Stella Dimo Korkus (SDK), a source claimed the singer was caught cheating on the actress with her close friend.

The source said:

“Both girls found out yesterday. Both also recently visited him in London. Cheiiii. How they found out they were both dating same Musician? they did through a mutual friend. They were gisting and one of them mentioned she was seeing him and the friend said he was seeing her other friend too.

He was dating one for over a year and the other just about the same time but he saw both of them in London this summer made both believe he is in love. Both beautiful ladies are currently heartbroken.”

The singer, however, is yet to address the rumours.

