Mad Melon Of Danfo Drivers Group Is Dead

by Michael
Nigerian Entertainer Daddy Showkey

Nigerian Entertainer Daddy Showkey has taken to his social media space to share the sad report of the death of Omeofa Oghene popularly known as Mad Melon.

According to his report, this morning, Mad Melon of the famous Danfo Drivers died of a strange illness.

Recall that Mountain Black and Mad Melon. made up the group “Danfo Drivers ” they were popularly known for their hit single ‘I am a Danfo Driver’ with their style of Ajegunle’s Galala brand of music or Better still Ghetto sound.

See His Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B23gFaoghqZ/

Tags from the story
daddy showkey, Danfo driver, Mad Melon
