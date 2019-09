‘Majek Fashek Is Not Dead’ -Manager

Uzomma, Majek Fashek’s manager has debunked rumours making the rounds that the Reggae artist is dead.

According to Uzomma, all the reports online are lies.

“9:30 PM FROM LONDON IN QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSPITAL. TODAY IS SUNDAY, THIS IS TO INFORM ALL THE WELL-WISHERS, FANS AND LOVERS OF MAJEK FASHEK BACK IN NIGERIA THAT MAJEK IS NOT DEAD, HE IS VERY FINE. I JUST STEPPED OUT NOW BECAUSE OF THIS ONGOING MUSIC THAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING THAT HE IS DEAD. LET’S NOT WISH HIM DEAD, LET’S JOIN HANDS AND PRAY FOR HIM.

“FOR THOSE OF YOU THAT ARE PRAYING, PRAYERS ARE WORKING, EVERY DAY THERE IS A GRADUAL IMPROVEMENT. WE NEED FUNDS, WE NEED MONEY FOR MAINTENANCE. THE NOTABLE NIGERIANS THAT DEPOSITED FOR HIS MEDICATION…BUT WE STILL NEED MONEY FOR OTHER THINGS. WE ALSO HEARD THAT PEOPLE ARE RAISING MONEY WHICH IS WITHOUT OUR CONSENT…

“MAJEK FASHEK IS ALIVE PLS SHARE THIS VIDEO ALL FANS WELL WISHERS AND JAH PEOPLE PLS LET’S CONTINUE PRAYING FOR HIM AND STOP LISTENING TO PEOPLE DOING PROPAGANDA AND SCANDALS ………HE IS IMPROVING GRADUALLY, RESPONDING TO TREATMENTS, GREETINGS FROM THE LEGENDARY MAJEK FASHEK.

“ALSO PLS TO GET BETTER INFO CONTACT US HERE …..OR THROUGH OUR NUMBERS OR WHATSAPP,” HE SAID.