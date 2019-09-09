Majek Fashek Is Very Sick, Receiving Treatment In London — Manager

Majek Fashek’s manager, Umenka Uzoma Day, has slammed claims that the iconic singer is dead.

According to Umenka, the legendary Nigerian musician is not dead but ill and receiving treatment in a hospital in London.

According to him, ‘Majek Fashek is very sick as we are currently at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Woolich in England’.

Day continued saying; ‘sorry this message is coming late, but let us all support him with prayers as we also really Need support financially for upkeep. More updates with videos and pics will be uploaded soonest’.

