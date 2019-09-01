Male Students Engage In Twerking Competition At Unilag (Video)

by Amaka

Male students of University of Lagos were recently spotted engaging in a twerking competition.

The students, who are said to be residents of Mariere Hall in the institution, were celebrating their Hall Week in grand style.

The male hall is named after the first Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Jereton Mariere who was also the first governor of the defunct Bendel state.

Many have criticized the boys for twerking, referring to them as the future controversial male cross dresser, Bobrisky but they were just having fun.

Read Also: Toyin Lawani, Pretty Mike Pose Nude Together In Adam And Eve Inspired Photo Shoot

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Mariere hall, UNILAG
0

You may also like

Kendrick Lamar scores biggest US album release of year

Karrueche Trans Win Legal Battle Against Chris Brown

Boyz II Men serenade Miss Universe 2016 finalists | Watch

“Old Slay Queens Should Retire” – Young Nigerian Female Students Declare On Social Media As They Share Filthy Photos

#BBNaija 2018: Tobi paints Anto’s naked bum (Video)

“Ugly Idiot” – Lady Slams Timaya On Instagram (photo)

Money Talks: Meet Davido And The Adeleke Family At Sharon Adeleke’s Traditional Wedding

New Talent Hunt Show “Campus Mics” Launched, Register Now

Mo Cheddah and Boyfriend Get Mushy Mushy On Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *