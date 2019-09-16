Man, 24, In Police Net Over Rape Of 13-Year-Old Girl In Lagos

The Lagos state police command has arrested a 24-year-old man identified as Dayo Maker for allegedly conspiring with one Kazeem Bello to gang Rape and impregnate a 13-year-old girl.

In a statement released by the Lagos state police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana, the suspects committed the evil act in November 2018 in the Bariga area of the state.

The victim reportedly welcomed a baby girl about five weeks ago.

The police arrested Dayo after he again tried to rape the victim’s sister after having previously threatened to kill the victim and her younger sister and warning them never to report him to anyone.

The survivor, however, eventually told her family what transpired between her and Dayo, and, her family, in turn, reported the matter at the Bariga police station and Dayo was immediately arrested.

The police have revealed that they are working hard to arrest the other accomplice in the case.