Man Beats Girlfriend For Using Kcee’s Picture As Screen Saver (Video)

by Michael
Kcee's Picture
Kcee

A beautiful young lady was beaten by her boyfriend after she used the picture of Nigerian singer, Kcee, as her Screensaver.

In a video shared online by a known Nigerian social media user, Isokoboy, he narrated that “the boyfriend bought the phone for her, instead of using her own picture or that of her boyfriend’s, the slay queen used that of a celebrity and a quarrel ensued. The guy descended on her and beat her up.”

Some women who came to intervene advised the lady to go to the police station and report the case.

While many condemned the man for hitting his girlfriend because of what she did, others blamed the slay queen.

Watch The Video Here:

