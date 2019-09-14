Man Claims ‘Fingering, Giving Head Is Biblical’, Gives Bible Verses (Photos)

by Amaka

A Nigerian man, Solomon Buchi has claimed that “fingering” and “giving head” is biblical while quoting some scriptures of the bible.

Solomon Buchi's tweet
Solomon Buchi’s tweet

Buchi shared a series of post on Twitter which reads:

“Boring sex is not Godly. Fingering is biblical: Songs of Solomon 5:4: “My beloved put his hand by the hole of the door, and my bowels were moved for him..”

“This is talking about how powerful a man’s hand can give his wife pleasure.”

“Giving head(Cunnilingus): 4:16

“Blow on my garden, that it’s fragrance may spread abroad. Let my lover come into his garden and taste it’s choice fruits.”

“My lover is to me a sachet of myrrh resting between my breasts..” (1:13)

God wants the best sex life for married couples.

“This is for all the pastors who come to preach balderdash about how giving head is demonic. How oral sex is perversive. Some even say that it’s only missionary that’s ordained by God. Soon they’ll start saying that you should not talk dirty during sex, be speaking in tongues?”

See screenshots below:

Solomon Buchi's tweet

