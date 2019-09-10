Man Commits Suicide Over Inability To Pay Medical Bills Of New Baby

by Eyitemi
Scene from the suicide
Scene of the incident

The Umuoba Uratta community of Imo state was left in a state of mourning after a young man from the community committed suicide three days after his wife delivered a new baby.

According to reports, the deceased was said to be a labourer and was unable to raise the 90k medical bill which was demanded by the hospital where his wife reportedly gave birth.

Read Also: 13-Year-Old Commits Suicide After Finding Out His Crush Has A Boyfriend

This reportedly made him take his own life by hanging himself on a tree overnight and he was not discovered until the following day.

 

0

You may also like

One Killed, Several Injured As Robbers Invade Bank, Police Post In Osun

One Killed, Several Injured As Robbers Invade Bank, Police Post In Osun

You will not last till 2015 –Pastor Warns Jonathan

Nigerians attack Dele Momodu for spreading fake news

Nigeria’s Challenges Will Only Make It Stronger – Jonathan

Agatu Massacres: Herdsmen Leaving Benue ‘In Their Numbers’ For Peace To Reign – Police Commissioner

Borno FA Appeals To State Govt Not To Convert Abandoned Stadium To Market

Mobile West Africa 2014 brings world’s most influential mobile expert to Nigeria next month

Court Orders EFCC To Release Ex-Head of Service, Oronsaye From Detention

Northern Elders Vow To Drag Ihejirika, Six Others Before ICC Over Bama Deaths, Extra-Judicial Killings In Borno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *