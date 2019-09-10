Man Commits Suicide Over Inability To Pay Medical Bills Of New Baby

The Umuoba Uratta community of Imo state was left in a state of mourning after a young man from the community committed suicide three days after his wife delivered a new baby.

According to reports, the deceased was said to be a labourer and was unable to raise the 90k medical bill which was demanded by the hospital where his wife reportedly gave birth.

This reportedly made him take his own life by hanging himself on a tree overnight and he was not discovered until the following day.