Man Drives Van Into Ex-wife’s House; Causes Fire Outbreak (PHOTO)

by Eyitemi
Anthony Imafidon and ex-wife
Anthony Imafidon and ex-wife

The United State police have arrested a Nigerian man, Anthony Imafidon, for allegedly driving a van into the building where his ex-wife, Bisi, lives and caused fire outbreak.

His wife and children who were inside the building at the time of the incident, however, escaped unscathed.

Confirming the incident, the police explained that the authority is yet to fathom the motive behind the move but the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and child endangerment.

