Man Drives Van Into Ex-wife’s House; Causes Fire Outbreak (PHOTO)

The United State police have arrested a Nigerian man, Anthony Imafidon, for allegedly driving a van into the building where his ex-wife, Bisi, lives and caused fire outbreak.

His wife and children who were inside the building at the time of the incident, however, escaped unscathed.

Read Also: I Have Been Unable To Serve My Estranged Wife Divorce Papers: Obasanjo Tells Court

Confirming the incident, the police explained that the authority is yet to fathom the motive behind the move but the 42-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and child endangerment.