Man Gets Erection, Ejaculated For Standing Too Close To A Lady While On BRT Ride (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
BRT Bus
BRT Bus

A video has popped up on the internet capturing the moment a man who stood close to a lady while on a Bus Rapid Transport(BRT) ride got an erection in the below the belt region.

In the video, the man was seen moving to and fro the lady’s bum with the erected penis while the bus ride lasted with the lady unsuspecting.

Read Also: We Will Employ Graduates To Drive BRT And Pay Them N100,000 When We Come On Board; Incoming Lagos State Governor

Shockingly, the man reportedly ejaculated on his trousers in the process.

Watch the video below:

0

You may also like

Over 900 Arms Destroyed by the Nigerian Army Discovered During Amnesty Programme

Nigeria Loses Africa’s Biggest Economy Position To South Africa

House of Reps, Chief Whip blasts Senate President for saying IPOB ban illegal

Fire outbreak: Tanker crash into Commercial bus on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Nkechi Blessing Kneels To Beg Police After Slamming Instablog

Lagos State Vice-Governor Elect, Obafemi Hamzat, Announces The Demise Of His Father

Lagos State Vice-Governor Elect, Obafemi Hamzat, Announces The Demise Of His Father

Senatorial tussle: Ngige wins as Electoral Tribunal Dismisses Dora Akunyili’s Petition

Adams Oshiomhole

Oshiomole Reveals His Biggest Political Achievement

Throwback photos of fearless female lawmaker, Boma Goodhead confronting more than a dozen Police officers in 2005

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *