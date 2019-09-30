Man Gifts N5M To Tacha; Mocks Jaruma, Peter Okoye

by Olayemi Oladotun

A Nigerian man has offered disqualified housemate of BBNaija, Tacha, 5 Million naira cheque following her unceremoniously exit from the reality show.

Port Harcourt man
Port Harcourt man

He begged the self acclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter, to come back home to receive the 5 million naira and forget the promises of musician, Peter Okoye, and sex therapist, Jaruma.

The controversial housemate has been promised a lot of cash rewards since her disqualification from the show.

Watch the video below:

