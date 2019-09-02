Man Hails Self After Successfully Raping A 14-Year-Old Girl

by Valerie Oke
Nura Abdullahi
Nura Abdullahi

The Niger state police command has paraded a man, Nura Abdullahi, for raping a 14-year-old girl named withheld.

Also, Read: Police Arrest Tenant Who Raped Landlady To Death

Rather than being remorseful, Nura was all smiling while hailing and giving kudos to himself for the immoral act.

His words:

“I have been waiting for a day like this and I am happy that I set traps for her several times and at last, she fell into the trap and I have accomplished the mission of having sex with her. .

With the accomplished mission, I am ready for the consequence; let the law take its course on me; I am a happy man already,” he declared. .

The suspect was said to have lured the victim into his room, camped her overnight during which he had forceful and marathon sex with her. There had been series of similar complaints against the suspect before nemesis eventually caught up with him.

Tags from the story
Nura Abdullahi
0

You may also like

I See No Reason Why Schools Should Not Reopen – Health Minister

IRS Aircraft Crash Lands In Kaduna… Passengers And Crew Survive

Lagos Will Not Tolerate Mbu’s “Indecorous Notoriety” – APC

Selfish Leaders Have Hindered Nigeria’s Growth – Obasanjo

New Navy Boss Vows To Battle Oil Theft And Piracy

Indiscriminate Killings Of Innocent Souls By Insurgents Remain Worrisome – TY Danjuma

Young Man Caught Rubbing Military Woman’s Bum Inside Lagos Bus (Video)

FAAN Installs Seven X-Ray Scanners At Lagos International Airport

More Knocks For FG Over National Awards As Utomi, David-West, Others Slam FG

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *