Man Hails Self After Successfully Raping A 14-Year-Old Girl

The Niger state police command has paraded a man, Nura Abdullahi, for raping a 14-year-old girl named withheld.

Rather than being remorseful, Nura was all smiling while hailing and giving kudos to himself for the immoral act.

His words:

“I have been waiting for a day like this and I am happy that I set traps for her several times and at last, she fell into the trap and I have accomplished the mission of having sex with her. .

With the accomplished mission, I am ready for the consequence; let the law take its course on me; I am a happy man already,” he declared. .

The suspect was said to have lured the victim into his room, camped her overnight during which he had forceful and marathon sex with her. There had been series of similar complaints against the suspect before nemesis eventually caught up with him.