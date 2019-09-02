Man Hails Self For Successfully Raping 14-Year-Old Girl In Niger

The Niger state police command has arrested a 32-year-old man, Nura Abdullahi, for raping a 14-year-old girl in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

The suspect, Nura, hailed himself while being paraded before Journalists in Minna.

Nura said he had been setting a trap for the victim for a long time and that he was happy for the successful mission.

Read Also: Police Arrest Tenant Who Raped Landlady To Death

“I have been waiting for a day like this and I am happy that I set traps for her severally and at last, she fell into the trap and I have accomplished the mission of having sex with her.

“With the accomplished mission, I am ready for the consequence; let the law take its course on me; I am a happy man already,” Nura declared.

The suspect, it was gathered, lured the young girl into his room, camped her overnight, and had forceful marathon sex with her.

Reports have it that there had been series of complaints on the particular suspect on similar cases before he was eventually arrested.

Niger State Police Command Spokesman, DSP Muhammad Abubakar while briefing journalists, said the suspect has confessed to the crime and will be charged to court after investigation must have been concluded