Man Helps Teni Out Of Car Through The Window After Being Stuck (Video)

Teni the entertainer is really a gem in the Nigerian music Industry, From back to back heavy rotation songs that sound forever young when they play, to her hilarious Instagram story update, It’s no wonder she is the entertainer after all.

In a recent video she shared on Instagram, the vocally talented singer was seen showing her ‘flexibility’ by trying to get off a car through the window, and just as you thought, she got stuck, literally!

READ ALSO – If You Have ‘Knacked’ More Than 10 Girls, I Can’t Date You: Teni (Video)

In the video, she was seen being pulled out of the window as she couldn’t go through with showing just how ‘flexible’ she was.

Watch The Hilarious Video Here:

