Man Intentionally Drives Van Into Ex-Wife’s House, Causes Inferno (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A 42-year-old Nigerian man identified as Anthony Imafidon has been arrested for intentionally crashing a van into the Staten Island building where his ex-wife, Bisi, lives in the U.S.

Imafidon
Imafidon

According to reports the incident took place late on Sunday night, and it was captured on video. A lot of people were inside the building including his ex-wife and children, a 15-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy.

Also Read: Man Gets Erection, Ejaculated For Standing Too Close To A Lady While On BRT Ride (VIDEO)

According to reports, Imafidon was arrested and taken to Richmond University Medical Center and later released to police custody. Now, he has been charged with attempted murder, attempted an assault, arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and child endangerment.

View this post on Instagram

Man intentionally drives van into ex-wife’s house, causing fire . . 42-year-old Anthony Imafidon has been arrested for intentionally crashing a van into the Staten Island building where his ex-wife, Bisi, lives in the U.S. . . The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday and it was captured on video. Police believe he had an incendiary device in the van, which sparked the fire. . . Fortunately, his ex-wife and children — a 15-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy -— and others inside the building were not hurt. Officers said they don’t know what prompted the incident. . . Imafidon, who holds a first degree in Economics from Bayero University, Kano and a second in Psychology from the Staten Island College, was taken to Richmond University Medical Center and later released to police custody. . . The suspect, who is the owner of Pride African and Caribbean Store on Staten Island, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and child endangerment.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

Tags from the story
Anthony Imafidon, us
0

You may also like

19-year-old Nigerian Secondary School students get married (Photos)

DEBUT: Fans Go Wild As Yakubu Scores Match Winner For Chinese Club

356 drugs traffickers arrested by the NDLEA in Enugu

How Lover Poured a Bucket of Acid on Partner after the act

Finally!!! Rotimi Amaechi gives reason why he defected from PDP to APC

Police parade Chibok girls’ abductors in Borno

Ex-governor Aregbesola

Rauf Aregbesola presents N173. 9bn budget to Assembly

See this wall painting of Cardi B in Brooklyn that looks more like Tonto Dikeh (photo)

BlackBerry CEOs resign

BlackBerry CEOs resign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *