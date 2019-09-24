Man Intentionally Drives Van Into Ex-Wife’s House, Causes Inferno (Photos)

A 42-year-old Nigerian man identified as Anthony Imafidon has been arrested for intentionally crashing a van into the Staten Island building where his ex-wife, Bisi, lives in the U.S.
According to reports the incident took place late on Sunday night, and it was captured on video. A lot of people were inside the building including his ex-wife and children, a 15-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy.
Also Read: Man Gets Erection, Ejaculated For Standing Too Close To A Lady While On BRT Ride (VIDEO)
According to reports, Imafidon was arrested and taken to Richmond University Medical Center and later released to police custody. Now, he has been charged with attempted murder, attempted an assault, arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and child endangerment.
View this post on Instagram
Man intentionally drives van into ex-wife’s house, causing fire . . 42-year-old Anthony Imafidon has been arrested for intentionally crashing a van into the Staten Island building where his ex-wife, Bisi, lives in the U.S. . . The incident happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday and it was captured on video. Police believe he had an incendiary device in the van, which sparked the fire. . . Fortunately, his ex-wife and children — a 15-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy -— and others inside the building were not hurt. Officers said they don’t know what prompted the incident. . . Imafidon, who holds a first degree in Economics from Bayero University, Kano and a second in Psychology from the Staten Island College, was taken to Richmond University Medical Center and later released to police custody. . . The suspect, who is the owner of Pride African and Caribbean Store on Staten Island, has been charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and child endangerment.