Man Intentionally Drives Van Into Ex-Wife’s House, Causes Inferno (Photos)

A 42-year-old Nigerian man identified as Anthony Imafidon has been arrested for intentionally crashing a van into the Staten Island building where his ex-wife, Bisi, lives in the U.S.

According to reports the incident took place late on Sunday night, and it was captured on video. A lot of people were inside the building including his ex-wife and children, a 15-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy.

According to reports, Imafidon was arrested and taken to Richmond University Medical Center and later released to police custody. Now, he has been charged with attempted murder, attempted an assault, arson, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and child endangerment.