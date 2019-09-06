Man Jailed For Using Expired ATM Card To Buy Beer, Meat In Benin

by Verity

 

suspect

An Oredo Magistrate Court has a jailed a man for using expired Union Bank ATM card to buy drinks and fried meat.

The 51-year old man, Ikidi Innocent was said to have committed the offence on June 27, 2019, and tricked one Blessing John and Dorothy Amaka to buy meat and beer for his consumption.

Ikidi was arraigned on three count charges of cheating and obtaining by false pretence.

Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, told the court that the Ikidi bought fried meat worth N1500, stout beer worth N9000, origin bitters worth N300, and other alcoholic drinks worth N3,430.

ASP Agbonifo said the offences were punishable under sections 516, 421 and 419 of the Criminal Code cap 48 Vol ii laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria now applicable in Edo State.

Presiding Magistrate, Ivie Akhere, sentenced the accused to three months imprisonment without an option of fine.

Tags from the story
Ikidi Innocent, Oredo Magistrate Court
0

