Man Murders ‘Stingy’ Brother In Ekiti; Steals His Motorcycle

The Ekiti State police command has arrested a 24-year-old man, Ebenezer Olorunleke for killing his brother and stealing his properties, including a motorcycle.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Asuquo Amba while parading the suspect, said Olorunleke murdered his brother on August 29, after storming the deceased’s home with three members of his gang.

Read Also: Man murders his wife for making plans to remarry after his death

Olorunleke, according to reports, stabbed his brother to death with a screwdriver and a knife. He and his gang members also stole his brother’s red coloured Bajaj motorbike with registration number ADK 100 UJ.

“They hit him in the stomach and pierced his intestine when his wife and children were not at home. He had confessed to have committed the offence, he said.

The suspect described his brother as “stingy”. Narrating how his brother was killed, he said;

“I did not follow them inside the room, but upon realising that my brother had been stabbed and was shouting, I rushed in and wanted to rescue him but he bit me and chopped off my finger.

“The guys later came to my house to attack me. They wanted to sell the machine, I resisted it. I was thinking of coming to the police to report when I was arrested with the machine.”