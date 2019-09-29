Man Promises Tacha N20 Million For Making His Daughter Cry (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

A Nigerian man has promised to give disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija, Tacha, N20 million on Monday for making his daughter cry.

Tacha
Tacha

The controversial character was disqualified from the reality show after physically assaulting housemate, Mercy on Friday morning.

Following her disqualification, a lot of celebrities have offered to help her. Now a big boy has promised to give her N20 million before noon on Monday.

Watch the video below:

