Man Promises Tacha N20 Million For Making His Daughter Cry (Video)

A Nigerian man has promised to give disqualified housemate of Big Brother Naija, Tacha, N20 million on Monday for making his daughter cry.
The controversial character was disqualified from the reality show after physically assaulting housemate, Mercy on Friday morning.
Also Read: BBNaija: Tacha Will Go Places: Lawmaker Declares
Following her disqualification, a lot of celebrities have offered to help her. Now a big boy has promised to give her N20 million before noon on Monday.
Watch the video below:
We keep Counting as another brktru of 20M is made 4 #EverythingTacha All #TachaTitans unconditionally STANS wit #EverythingTacha n don't expect to know who He is or where his 4rm. D hate dey gave 2 her eventually a BLESSING in disguise. #EverythingTacha pic.twitter.com/cbl88CJH0W
— DKING (@callmedking) September 28, 2019