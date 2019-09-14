Man Recounts How His Daughter Almost Committed Suicide

A Nigerian father has taken to Facebook to recount how he almost lost his kid after she tried practising what she saw on television.

The man, Isaac Jideofor, said his daughter almost hung herself if not for his son who came to her rescue.

He wrote;

Be careful of what you allow your children to watch on TV.

All these action movies and love films, etc should be kept away from kids.

I have been warning my wife about what she is watching with my children on TV but she won’t listen. I don’t care about your view on this post but learn the lesson…don’t be responsible for your children’s harm. This message is mainly for ladies.

We almost lost my first daughter today because she wanted to practice what they are watching on TV with their mother every night…she took rope, climbed the gate and tied it there and put her head and was playing on something she climbed but unfortunately her legs slipped off and the rope almost strangled her before my son came to her rescue.

Join me to appreciate God, but parents be careful of what you are exposing your children to.