Man Reportedly Commits Suicide After Catching His Wife With Another Man

by Temitope Alabi

 

Man commits suicide
Man commits suicide

A 29-year-old Ghanaian soldier working with the US army has reportedly taken his own life.

According to reports, the said man whose name was given as Prince Yeboah Wiredu, reportedly committed suicide after he caught his wife in bed with another man.

The man is said to have been unable to handle his wife’s betrayal and decided on ending his life on the 11th of September.  This happened barely 2 years after he brought his wife and children to the United States.

Facebook user, Irene Selina Owusu wrote;

 

He brought his wife to the states less than two years from now. He returned from work and caught his wife fucking another man: and he killed himself. Hmmm so sad

0

