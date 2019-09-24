Man Reportedly Commits Suicide After Catching His Wife With Another Man

A 29-year-old Ghanaian soldier working with the US army has reportedly taken his own life.

According to reports, the said man whose name was given as Prince Yeboah Wiredu, reportedly committed suicide after he caught his wife in bed with another man.

The man is said to have been unable to handle his wife’s betrayal and decided on ending his life on the 11th of September. This happened barely 2 years after he brought his wife and children to the United States.

Facebook user, Irene Selina Owusu wrote;