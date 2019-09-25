Man Stabbed To Death For Making Sexual Advances At Married Woman In Delta

A man has met his untimely death after making sexual advances at a married woman in Delta state.

The deceased, identified as Pius Ukrakpo, was stabbed to death on Tuesday by the husband and brother-in-law of the Mama Ejime, the woman he made advances at.

According to a source, Ukrakpo died at hospital road in Jeddo community, Okpe local government area of Delta State after he was invited by Mama Ejime to her house, not knowing that his assailants were waiting to murder him.

The source added that the deceased was shocked when he saw Mama Ejime’s husband and his brother coming out from their hiding.

They were said to have locked the house’s burglary proof, frustrating all attempt by the deceased to seek help after which they allegedly stabbed and poured pepper on him until they confirmed he was no longer breathing.

Ukprapor was said to have died before anyone could rescue him.

Mama Ejime, it was gathered, had escaped.

Mama Ejime’s husband and his brother were however handed over to the Orerokpe Police Division with the assistance of the Jeddo Community Vigilante.