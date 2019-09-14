Man Stabs Neighbour For Celebrating Buhari’s Election Tribunal Victory (Viewers Discretion)

A Nigerian man, Mr. Elvis Omoiri was left with multiple injuries after he was stabbed with a broken bottle by his neighbour.

The man was said to have been celebrating President Buhari’s victory at the election tribunal by going out to a bar with his friends which got his neighbour and bar owner, Best Uduophori offended.

His attacker, who is currently at large, is the owner of a bar located at Okoloba area of Effurun in Warri, Delta State.

The Buhari supporter got stabbed on his neck, head and other body parts after they got into a heated argument over the outcome of the tribunal.

A Facebook user, MC Paul, had confirmed the report in a post he shared.

“I have just received a report of attempted murder of one Elvis Omoiri by a neighbour, Best Uduophori who runs a beer parlor in Okoloba, Effurun, Uvwie LGA, Delta State, over a mere political argument. What are we turning politics into in this country? You want to kill someone over Buhari and Atiku tribunal matter? This is animalistic!

“You break a bottle and stab a fellow countryman almost to the point of death over APC and PDP matters? So, someone doesn’t have the right to personal opinion again in Nigeria?

“Just few days ago, we were all against South Africans for Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians. Today, it is a Nigerian that seems not to value the life of a fellow Nigerian. This is very disgusting, cruel, callous, mean and most condemnable.

“I learnt the matter has been reported to the Area Commander in Warri and that the Police are on the lookout for the guy, who is said to be at large at the moment.

“The Nigerian Police Force should do everything in its power to arrest the accused at once and properly investigate this matter. Justice needs to be served and fast. Until we get serious by taking strict measures against crimes like this, Nigeria will not be safe for anyone. The perpetrator of this heinous attack should be punished accordingly,” he wrote.

See more photos below: