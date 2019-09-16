Man Withdrew 15k From ATM But Got N14,600 Instead

A man has cried out after going to the ATM machine to withdraw 15k but only got N14 600 after the machine dispensed his cash.

The man was seen in the now-viral video accusing the officials that loaded the machine of foul play by saying they intentionally stock N100 denominations in the machine when they are supposed to load N500.

As at the time of this report, it remains unknown how the bank officials would resolve the matter at hand.

