Manchester City Put Eight Past Watford But Liverpool Still Top The Premier League

As expected it is all about Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City this season. It appears it will be between the two sides for the Premier League title again, with Leicester, Arsenal, West Ham and Bournemouth also posting impressive early season form. However, it is Liverpool who have made the strongest start, which has led to continued support for the title. Punters have been using the latest offers at https://www.online-casinos.ng/, with Manchester City still the marginal favourites to win a third Premier League in succession.

Manchester City put in a remarkable performance over the weekend to beat Watford 8-0, scoring five goals in the opening 18 minutes. This meant they cut Liverpool’s lead at the top and bounced back following last weekend’s shock defeat to Norwich. This was just another example of the incredible attacking threat that they possess and why they are the favourites to land both the Premier League and Champions League titles this season.

This victory was their biggest since manager Pep Guardiola took charge of the team back in 2016, as Bernardo Silva bagged his first hat-trick. This meant they became only the seventh side to win a top-flight game by an eight-goal margin in the modern era. Manchester City have now picked up 13 points from their opening six games, winning four, drawing one and losing one. The only other points dropped coming via the 2-2 draw with Tottenham back in August.

Fantastic perfomance from everyone and the 3 points 🔵🔵 @ManCity

So happy for my first hat-trick ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/nbgPyjXFYw — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) September 21, 2019

Liverpool still remain top of the Premier league table, as they continue their faultless start to the campaign. Could this be the year they finally land the Premier League title, following missing out by just a point last season? They have taken a maximum 18 points to date, conceding just five goals in the process. This includes their recent 2-1 victory away at Chelsea when taking a 2-0 lead after just 30 minutes.

Six wins out of six ✋👆 Trent’s rocket, Bobby’s header and post-match reaction all now available… 🚀💥https://t.co/IOLbdJhvc7 — LFCTV (@LFCTV) September 22, 2019

They were beaten in the Champions League opener but domestically they have been faultless to date. Other key victories include the 3-1 home win over Arsenal and 3-1 home victory against Newcastle when the visitors took an early lead. They now have a very difficult run of fixtures, which could be key to their chances of success this season.